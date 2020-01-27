Local weather January 29 - February 4 By Lindsey Chastain News Editor Lindsey Chastain Managing Editor Author facebook Author twitter Author email Jan 27, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Follow me on Twitter @SkiatookJournal.E-mail lindsey.chastain@skiatookjournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lindsey Chastain Managing Editor Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Renuard was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma. Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Lindsey Chastain Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Gov. Stitt asks federal court to shut down Oklahoma tribes' Class III casino gaming Cherokee Nation protects medical marijuana patients with new HR policy Nothing to sneeze at: Italian tissue manufacturer plans June opening for enormous plant in Rogers County Wendell Franklin discusses his vision for TPD, 'Live PD' and being named Tulsa's first black police chief From using a fake name, to now working on the track, NASCAR legend Tony Stewart is a Chili Bowl staple 2020 Skiatook Readers' Choice Nominate your favorite! More Latest Local Offers Carpentry & Remodeling Services Additions, Remodels, Kitchens, Painting, Trim, Siding & Drywall Call Mike at, 918-513-2619. Painting HOUSE PAINTING Interior & Exterior, 30 yr exp. Wallpaper Stripping & Home Repairs. Free Est. 918-406-5642 Masonry Repair, 918-902-3052 Mailboxes, Split Walls, TuckPointing, Reface Brick, Fire Places, Mudcaps, etc. Free Est., 38yrs, Tulsa/BA and surrounding areas.