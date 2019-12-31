Breaking
Local weather January 1-7
A Spanish reporter won the lottery and quit her job, live on air — only to find the payout was about $5,500
Choctaw Nation, Governor's Office spar over renewal of hunting, fishing compact
A California woman took her date to a hockey game. He went to the restroom — and never came back.
Update: Will Rogers Archway in Vinita reopened after bomb threat, evacuation
Updated: 1-year-old still critical after being shot in head; police say to tell shooter that officers will be 'seeing him soon'
