Wyatt Heitkamp received an early present this holiday season at Sperry High School’s band concert on December 17. Wyatt, a member of the Sperry High School Band, was presented with a special gift that will help him continue to participate in Sperry School’s award-winning program.
Loss of dexterity had begun to make playing his clarinet difficult, threatening to end his musical activities. Retired Sperry Band Director Alane King began a long process to find a special type of clarinet that would allow Wyatt to continue to play. After a long search, an instrument factory in Switzerland was found to have the machinery to create a clarinet with plateau keys which will allow Wyatt to continue to play.
Sandy Blevins of the Make a Wish Foundation worked with Mrs. King and Sperry Band Director Makayla West to have the instrument made and fitted for Wyatt, and even added three months of private lessons to enhance his use of the new instrument. The clarinet was officially presented to Wyatt by Ms. Blevins during a brief break in the seasonal songs at the concert.
“This is a great gift for Wyatt,” Sperry Band Director Makayla West said. “This clarinet is a Make a Wish gift that he will enjoy not just once, but for as long as he wants to play music.”