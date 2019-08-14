Marrs Parents;
Drop off this year will be a little different.
We will have a blue curb painted and more staff on duty out front to help the drop off process go quickly and smoothly. Once you reach that blue curb we will have staff waiting to help unload your child from the car. After your child is safely out you may go into the second lane to exit.
As always, please be patient for the first few days of school as we are all getting back into the school routine. It will speed up.
Principal Steve Mason
*The front half of the United Methodist Church’s parking lot will not be available. You are still free to park in front of the LAF building and walk your child over, but there is no access off Osage.