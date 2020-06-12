Online pre-registration for new pre-k and kindergarten students will be available online from July 6-10 at skiatookschools.org by clicking the new student enrollment registration link.
Pre-registration is an important to secure a spot in our Pre-K program.
All parents will also need to attend New Student Enrollment on July 30th at the high school commons from 8:00-5:00 to finalize the enrollment. Pre-registration will greatly speed up the process at new student enrollment.
Be prepared to upload your ID, proof of residency, birth certificate, and shot records during the online Pre-registration. This is an easy process where you use your phone to take a picture of the documents and follow the provided instructions.
Pre-registration helps us know how many students we need to prepare for in regard to student placement.
If you have any questions please call 918-396-1792 ext 1102.