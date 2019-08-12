What do you do at the Oklahoma Weekly Group/Skiatook Journal?
I am the customer service representative. I handle customer inquiries, classified ads, obituaries, display advertisement and direct calls to the respected person.
What’s your favorite thing to do when you’re not there?
Spend as much time with my family. My husband works for a traveling construction company so we don’t get much time together but when we do we love garage sales!
What’s your most memorable
moment on the job?
Too many to list! Setting up booths at events, handing out newspapers and just getting to know the community. Catching up with my “regulars” when they call in is another enjoyment I have with this job.
What is one of the things you would put on your “bucket” list?
Go to Ireland with the family
If a movie was made of your life what genre would it be and who would play you?
Definitely comedy – Melissa McCarthy!
If you could trade lives with anyone for a day who would it be and why?
My furbaby! I have a 2 yr. old Blue Heeler that is very spoiled (I will not say who’s fault that is) and to not have a worry in the world, wouldn’t that just be an amazing feeling?
If you could get yourself anything
in the world, what would that be?
A clone! Too many things to do in such little time.
Tell us about your family.
I’ve been married to my amazing husband for 5 years. We have two sons and a furbaby in Collinsville, OK where we currently reside and we also have a daughter, son-in-law and two grandbabies that live in Idabel, OK.
What is one thing you do for yourself every day?
Drink coffee. You do not want to be around me if I have not had my coffee yet.
What was the best advice you’ve ever received or given to someone?
Closed mouths don’t get fed. I have lived by that quote my whole life.