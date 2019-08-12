What do you do for the Skiatook Journal?
I am the Managing Editor for the Journal. Too often the news is all bad. My role here is to report the bad but to be here every single day to celebrate and support the community. The Skiatook Journal is the only newspaper that will do that. I care about and love this community. I want to be the meeting place where everything comes together so you can be informed about what’s going on locally.
What’s your favorite part about working there?
If I didn’t say knowing everything that’s going on, I would be lying. I love knowing what’s going on. I love being a part of this community and talking to everyone at local events and even when I run into them at Walmart.
What’s your most memorable moment on the job?
I love being there to document milestones, like graduations and the high school coming down. I love meeting the people who make this community great. But the most memorable has been the flood this year. It was the first event I’ve been to that made me feel the need to put down my camera and step in.
Where are you from? Where do you live now?
I was born in Texas and moved to Tulsa when I was three years old. I spent twelve years in the Oklahoma City area and moved back to Tulsa in 2007. I moved to Skiatook in 2014.
Tell me about your family.
My parents live in Tulsa and have been married for over 50 years. They adopted me when I was just a few days old. I have two younger sisters. My husband and I live in Skiatook with our four children. Two are mine and two are his from previous marriages.
What is something no one knows about you?
I delivered singing telegrams to help pay for college. I can beat anyone at poker, unless there is real money involved. I cross stitch and read in my free time. I am a published poet.
What is the best advice you have ever received?
This too shall pass.