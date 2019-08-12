What do you do at Skiatook
Journal?
I am the Senior Multi-media Consultant for Skiatook Journal, Collinsville and Owasso Reporter. I help people grow their businesses by offering a large range of advertising and marketing solutions. We have something for every budget size. We aren’t just a newspaper anymore. Of course we still have several newspapers but we are also premier partners with Google. Therefore we have a large range of digital products. We have events, TW Magazine and much more.
What’s your favorite part about working there?
I love helping local businesses grow. I grew up in a small town where we had a town square. I love that feel. When I help a business and I get to watch it grow when they are up against so much in this time it truly warms my heart. I absolutely love helping from day one and being a part of their success behind the scenes.
What’s your most memorable
moment on the job?
A couple of years ago we did an item drive for people in need in the Owasso/Collinsville area. Local businesses rallied and together we were able to deliver a cargo van full of thousands of items to the local resource center where they could distribute these items to those in need. It was not only a favorite moment on the job but a favorite moment in my life.
Where are you from? Where do you live now?
I am originally from Iowa. I have lived all over Iowa, Chicago, Nashville, and now I live in South Tulsa. I have been in Oklahoma the longest. I moved here July 1, 2001.
If you could travel anywhere where would it be?
Italy. My dream is coming true in September. We will be traveling to Italy, France and Spain. Seven of us are going and will be on a cruise seven of the days that we are gone. We can’t wait!
Tell me about your family?
My parents Jim and Deb have been married 50 years +. I am the oldest and I have one younger brother Jacob. I have a daughter, Paige (26), son T.J. (23), grandson Noah (4 almost 5) and my husband Arnl. Arnl and I have four fur babies together, three Pomeranians, Mazie, Gracie, Sammie, and one papillon Finley.
Name a favorite moment in life?
I have several. When my daughter was born, when my son was born, and when my grandson was born are all very special. The day I met my husband and then the day we got married. I can’t just pick one because they are all favorite moments.
What is something that no one knows about you?
I starred in an independent short film in 2012. It was filmed in Coweta. It won awards at the independent film festivals. It was called “The Tip” and it was filmed in a restaurant. I can’t find my copy anywhere and the writer/director has since moved and I can’t track her down. It was a blast filming it. I got paid like $100 to be in it.
If a movie was made about your life, what genre would it be and who would play you?
Drama with comedy. Probably Angelina Jolie or Mila Kunis.
What was the best advice that you have received or given to someone?
Be true to yourself, be honest always even if it hurts. Let god be the one you lean on.