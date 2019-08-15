Film crews have been in and around Skiatook for several days filming for the upcoming movie Minari.
Rogers Blvd. was closed from noon to 5 p.m. on Thursday, August 15 as crews filmed at the old Bayouth’s store.
“We chose Skiatook because we liked the feel of the town” a member of production said. “Skiatook still has that old town feel, which is exactly what we were looking for.”
The crew is made up of a lot of Oklahoma natives who were already familiar with the area. They have also filmed at Longshot Ranch as well as some locations in Tulsa and Sand Springs. The crew is enjoying the hospitality that Skiatook has shown them during filming.
Steven Yeun, better known as Glenn Rhee from AMC’s The Walking Dead, will executive produce and star in the immigrant drama. Yeun will star as a Korean father who uproots his family to move to an Arkansas farm in the 1980s. Isaac Chung is directing from his own script and producing. A24 is financing and producing with Plan B.
Also starring in the film is Will Patton, who is known for his roles in Armageddon, Remember the Titans and Gone in 60 Seconds.
Korean actresses Yeri Han (A Quiet Dream) and Youn Yuh-Jung (The Bacchus Lady) will make their U.S. feature debuts in Minari
Filming is expected to wrap up Friday, August 15 and the film will move into post-production.