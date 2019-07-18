No swim beaches are currently open at Skiatook Lake. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said they are making every effort to reopen campgrounds and swim beaches as quickly and safely as possible.

The challenge with getting swim beaches reopened is the displaced sand and repair of bouys.

The lake touched the auxilliary spillway during the flooding, but did not spill over. That was a first for Skiatook Lake.

Water levels remain high so as you head back out to the lake, be cautious.

Tall Chief Cove Campground: Closed through August 15th, 2019. Closure may be extended at a later date.

Tall Chief Boat Ramp: CLOSED

Black Dog Boat Ramp: OPEN

Quapaw Park: OPEN

Twin Points Campground: OPEN

Twin Points Boat Ramp: OPEN

Bull Creek Campground: CLOSED

Bull Creek Boat Ramp: CLOSED

Skiatook Point Boat Ramp: OPEN

Osage Park Boat Ramp: OPEN

Hominy Landing Boat Ramp: CLOSED

