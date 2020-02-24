Mrs. P., as she’s known to her students, has dedicated her life to educating children about safety.
Her journey started in 2004 when her house was broken into. She took some training in crime prevention so she could educate her community on how to stay safe. That inspired her to enter law enforcement and she became the school resource officer for the Skiatook Police Department.
In 2008, Mrs. P. became a teaching assistant, and with encouragement and support from Joyce Jech, she started to create a safety program for the children. You may recognize Mrs. P. as one of the crossing guards at Marrs Elementary. She is outside every morning to greet the children as they arrive at school.
“I have looked and looked, but there just isn’t any curriculum for elementary aged kids about how to be safe that speaks on their level,” Mrs. P. said. “So I just made my own.”
Her first book, Stop and Be a Thinker, was introduced to the classroom in 2009. Mrs. P. created the content and the illustrations for the book, with Mr. Wisdom, a traffic light, as the guide for the children to learn some basic safety using traffic light colors to make the concepts simple to understand. “When the traffic light turns red, cars come to a stop to avoid danger. Red people are strangers. These are people you don’t know and can’t trust to be safe,” Mr. Wisdom instructs the children.
Mrs. P. dresses up in a traffic light costume to present the books to the children. She is an engaging teacher who grabs the children’s attention and helps them to understand difficult concepts like stranger danger.
“I do this because I love our children. The safety of children is my passion,” Mrs. P. said. “It’s very important to let the child feel empowered with wisdom. They can do it.”
Joyce Jech has been instrumental in getting Mrs. P’s books in the hands of children. “Mrs. P. feels very strongly that children need to know what to do to protect themselves and stay safe. In our busy world we sometimes forget to review and practice what needs to be done. If this book can help one child protect themselves, it is a success,” Jech said.
Mrs. P. has created four books so far for the children to learn different safety concepts. In addition to Stop and Be a Thinker she has created Bus Safety is Easy, You Can Say No and Fire Safety is Easy, which she created along with Skiatook Fire Marshal Bob Nail. It has taken a lot of time and sacrifice for Mrs. P to create all of these books. She often stays up late into the night creating the drawings. It takes her around 30 to 40 hours to create each page of the books.
Bob Nail said, “Mrs. P. has dedicated her life to public service through safety through education. I first met Mrs. P. when she was working in law enforcement. She always set the bar for her peers, insisting that service to children was her goal.”
“The greatest joy of my job has always been teaching elementary children about fire safety,” Nail said. “Mrs. P., through her illustrations, has provided me the opportunity to take fire safety education to the next level.”
But the most amazing thing about Mrs. P. is that her passion for children’s safety has led her not only to give these books freely to the school, but to use her own money to print the books for each child. She even works two jobs to cover the cost of the books. She has been approached to sell her books, but she has turned them down.
“I will never ask for a penny for these books,” Mrs. P. said. “My dream is to put these books in the hands of schools and let them run with it. Safety is critical in today’s society. Children need to be protected.”
First grade teacher Judy Newcomb is grateful that Mrs. P. addresses these safety issues with her students. “Mrs. P. sincerely cares about safety issues that face out students today and had taken steps to create programs that have great impacted student safety in our school and community. Marrs students love Mrs. P. and always eager to spend time with her leaning about safety. Her books on safety issues like drugs and alcohol, and bus safety are well written and illustrated so that young children clearly understand steps to take to keep themselves and others safe,” Newcomb said.
“My heart is for the children,” Mrs. P. said. She is always quick to acknowledge those who have helped her on this journey including Joyce Jech, Bob Nail, Skiatook Superintendent Rick Thomas and Marrs Principal Steve Mason. She said, “I am grateful to the people who support me. I love what I do.”
Mrs. P. is working on her next book, “Help Me My Brain Hurts.” The book is about a little girl who has a broken heart because of abuse she has suffered at home and facing the brave journey of recovery. Vicki Hampton, Special Education Director for Skiatook Public Schools, assisted with the writing of the book. It will be for use in counseling offices.
“I decided to write this book because of watching the pain children go through,” Mrs. P. said.
“We are living in times with many children are waking the journeys of heart breaking experiences. The main reason for creating this book is to help children with how to deal with painful experiences that will impact their lives with the results of trauma,” Mrs. P. said. “I want to express my gratitude to Mr. Mason, Mrs. Joyce Jech, and Mr. Omar Bayouth for all the kind support and especially the parents of the loves of my life, the children of Marrs Elementary.”
If you would like to help with the cost of printing these books, contact Steve Mason at Marrs Elementary (918) 396-2295.