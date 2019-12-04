Have you noticed the Bald Eagles moving along Bird Creek these days? Winter is a good time to see them. Our place is about a mile and a half east of Bird Creek and it's not unusual for us to see one fly over. This happens over Skiatook town as well. Keep an eye out for them. We are so fortunate in Skiatook to be able to see them so easily.
The bald eagle was made the U.S. National Embalm in 1782 and is on the Great Seal of the United States, with its wings outspread. It symbolized strength, a majestic appearance and long life. Benjamin Franklin was disappointed in the choice, though. He though the bald eagle lacked courage because it could be chased by small birds and it often scavenged for fish. His choice was the wild turkey, an aggressive bird willing to protect itself and its young. John James Audubon, a naturalist and artist, agreed with Franklin.
The adult bird is dark with a white head and tail. Immature birds are dark all over. It takes 3-4 years for the head and tail to become completely white.