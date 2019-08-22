Back in the winter I posted a photo in the Skiatook Journal of a young beaver that showed up on our pond. A cute little one. It was probably a 2-year-old male, just pushed out of home and on his own for the first time. He took up residence on the pond and built a lodge.
In early June, a dam was built at the outlet to the pond, next to a little bridge, probably with the help of an older female that appeared on the pond. Flowing water is a magnet for beavers to build a dam, to keep the water as deep as possible. The dam raised the water level nearly 2 feet, a good thing, but it also flooded trails around the north end of the pond.
In July I decided I needed to relocate the beavers, so I live-trapped both and released them on Bird Creek, the stream from which they came. My hope was to be able to live with them, but they caused too much damage; chewed down trees and produced flooding. Not their fault, that's what beavers do. They need a large area in which to work. We just didn't have enough room for them.
Although beaver dams can cause flooding, they are amazing engineers at flood control. No high tech stuff for them, just sticks and mud.