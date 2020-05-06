April and May are honeybee swarm months and as beekeepers my wife and I try to catch as many as we can on our property. If we don't need them, we give them away to other beekeepers.
Most of the swarms we find are on tree branches. Occasionally, one will be on a surface. The first thing we do is lightly spray the swarm with a sugar syrup solution, a 1:1 mixture of sugar and water. This calms the bees and keeps them busy licking the syrup.
We cut the branch and the swarm is taken over to the hive box which is on a white sheet. We use the sheet because it is easier to see the bees on it rather than in the grass. The swarm is then dumped onto the sheet in front of the hive. It doesn't take long for the queen to see the dark hive opening and move inside. The rest of the bees will follow her like a stream into the hive.
We place the hive upwind so the queen's pheromones (chemical factors) blow back toward the bees, showing them where to go. Other worker bees, usually on the sides of the swarm, will fan the pheromones back to the remaining bees.
Bees will cling to the sides and top of the hive so we scoop them up and place them at the opening in front of the hive.
Even though we have been catching swarms for a dozen years, it is still a thrill to watch the bees flow into a hive. It took about 30 minutes from the time we cut down the branch till the bees were inside and we moved the hive to a beeyard.
This swarm was smaller than average, probably 8-9 thousand bees. Occasionally a queen will come out of the hive and we have to put her back inside.
That's another reason for using a white sheet. With all the other bees around, it would be difficult to see the queen in the grass. We will continue to feed the bees sugar syrup until they fill the hive with comb.