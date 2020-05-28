This note is a follow-up to the recent description of how we catch honeybee swarms.
We also use traps to catch them. Traps are half the size of a typical hive box and are placed on a stand, usually attached to a tree trunk.
We place several traps around the property in order to catch bees from other areas or swarms from our own property. We bait the trap with a few drops of lemongrass oil which mimics the pheromone of a queen and acts as an attractant to scout bees.
Once the scouts have settled on the trap, the swarm leaves its resting place and flies to the new home. Thousands of bees will fly around the trap and, slowly, all will enter it.
We leave the trap in place for a few days to allow the bees to settle in, begin to build comb and the queen to lay eggs. After that, we take the trap down at night, while all the bees are inside, and the next day transfer the bees and comb to a standard hive.
That gives us another hive from a swarm and one we didn't have to spend time catching. The bees did all the work for us.