Cowbirds are common in the Skiatook area, and in winter they can be seen in large flocks, together with other kinds of blackbirds. The full name is brown-headed cowbird to distinguish it from two other cowbirds that occur in the United States.
A unique feature about cowbirds is that they do not build nests and the female lays her eggs in the nests of other birds and the foster parents raise the young. She will lay one egg per nest and is capable of laying up to three dozen eggs. This is referred to as nest or brood parasitism.
Female cowbirds are grayish brown overall and have a finely streaked belly. The male is a glossy black with a brown head. Both have stout, conical bills.
Cowbird eggs hatch faster than host eggs and the young cowbirds develop faster. Cowbird young are usually larger than their nestmates and will outcompete them for food, to the expense of the host chicks. The young cowbirds may push the other eggs out of the nest or smother the nestlings in the bottom of the nest.
The coloring of the cowbird egg is amazingly similar to that of the cardinal eggs.