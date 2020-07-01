The dogdays of summer are upon us and the "dogday" cicadas are beginning to sing up a storm.
Figuratively, that is. How I wish they really could call a storm. Some rain right now would be nice.
Dogday cicadas are called annual cicadas because we hear them every summer. The term "annual" is a misnomer, though, because their life cycle takes 2-5 years, which is still much shorter than the periodical cicadas that require 13 or 17 years for development.
Most of a cicada's life is spent as a nymph underground, where it feeds on the sap of roots. Eventually, it digs its way to the surface, climbs onto an upright structure, often trees, and emerges from its nymphal skin as an adult.