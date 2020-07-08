Dormancy in Nature goes by several names. For animals, the most common forms are hibernation, brumation, estivation, and torpor. In this note I'll explain each and give examples.
First of all, dormancy is when an animal slows its metabolism for a time, to conserve energy, and goes to sleep. Hibernation occurs in winter and is commonly seen in warm-blooded animals (endotherms), animals that can control their body temperature. It is seen in bats and certain rodents.
Brumation is essentially the same as hibernation except it occurs in cold-blooded animals (ectotherms), animals that cannot control their own temperature but rely on the environment to do so. It, too, occurs during cold weather. Many reptiles brumate, including our local box turtles.
Estivation is like hibernation/brumation except it happens in the summer when conditions are hot and dry. Some reptiles estivate, including box turtles. They do this to conserve energy because food and water are scarce during periods of drought. They burrow underground to avoid the heat and dryness.
Torpor is a daily light sleep rather than the prolonged sleep of hibernation or brumation. Typically, animals will do this at night when temperatures drop, and they do it to conserve energy. Hummingbirds are an example of animals that experience torpor, especially those that live in the mountains where night-time temperatures may approach freezing in the summer. Bears are an exception to the generalization about torpor because they experience it during winter and it's not just for a short period. They enter a prolonged sleep during which they can easily be awakened. True hibernators do not readily awaken. So, despite what we may have been told, bears do not really hibernate.
There's a bird that also undergoes extended periods of torpor in winter, the poorwill. It is related to nighthawks and whip-poor-wills. The poorwill is an insect-eating bird that doesn't migrate like other insect eaters but stays in the same location year-round. As winter cold reduces the insect population the poorwill enters dormancy (torpor). It's a light sleeper, like the bear, and the warmth of the sun can awaken it. We recently heard a poorwill calling at our place one evening.