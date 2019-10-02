Goldenrod is in full bloom these days and we see it everywhere in the Skiatook area.
Together with asters and blue sage, they are the main wildflowers the honeybees use for nectar and pollen in the fall. However, goldenrod nectar will cause beehives to smell like dirty socks and many a new beekeeper has thought they did something wrong and killed their bees. Fortunately, once the honey has cured the odor goes away and it doesn't affect the taste.
Fall honey tends to be darker than spring honey, though, and has a stronger flavor. That's because spring flowers and fall flowers are different and so is the nectar.
Enjoy the fall and the lovely sight of bright yellow goldenrod along the roadways. You can be sure the bees and many other pollinators are enjoying them as well.