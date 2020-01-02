Moonrise

Moonrise over our partially frozen pond. Photo by David John

 Lindsey Chastain News Editor

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Renuard was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.