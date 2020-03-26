Pussytoes are tiny wildflowers with a cute name.
Forty-two kinds of pussytoes have been described, most of them from North America. The one we have in the Skiatook area is field pussytoes.
They are called pussytoes because the flowers look like the paws of a kitty cat. The plants are dioecious, meaning there are separate male and female plants. The word dioecious is derived from the Greek words for "two houses."
The plant has a single stalk with a flowering head at the top. What appears to be a single flower is actually many tiny flowers. The plants may be found during the spring in dry prairie sites throughout the tallgrass prairie region.