Rose Rock is the official State Rock of Oklahoma, approved by the State Legislature in 1968. It is a pinkish, rose-shaped rock. Rose rock is an aggregate of barite, a barium sulfate mineral, and sand. The rocks were formed 250 million years ago when central Oklahoma was under seawater.
The best place to look for rose rocks is in the Noble area, in roadcuts, stream beds and lake shores. They may be found at Lake Thunderbird near Norman and at Lake Stanley Draper in Oklahoma City. The Timberlake Rose Rock Museum in Noble has beautiful examples of rose rock, as individual pieces and in large clusters.