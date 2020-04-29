Three kinds of wrens nest in the Skiatook area, Carolina wren, Bewick's wren and house wren.

However, the Carolina wren is most common. It's a loud, chatty little bird that sings any time of day. A little bird with a big voice. If you listen carefully, the call sounds like its saying, "tea kettle, tea kettle, tea kettle," repeated three times. It is reddish-brown above, buffy below and has a bold white stripe over the eye.

The birds will readily nest in birdboxes. A pair nested at our place in a cat-faced birdbox, which didn't seem bother them in the least. Right now we have a pair nesting in a bluebird box. Photos show an adult bringing an insect for the young, going into the box, then leaving (without the food).

I hope some of you have them nesting at your place as well. They are charming, perky little birds.

Follow me on Twitter @SkiatookJournal.

E-mail lindsey.chastain@skiatookjournal.com

Tags

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Renuard was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.