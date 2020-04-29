Three kinds of wrens nest in the Skiatook area, Carolina wren, Bewick's wren and house wren.
However, the Carolina wren is most common. It's a loud, chatty little bird that sings any time of day. A little bird with a big voice. If you listen carefully, the call sounds like its saying, "tea kettle, tea kettle, tea kettle," repeated three times. It is reddish-brown above, buffy below and has a bold white stripe over the eye.
The birds will readily nest in birdboxes. A pair nested at our place in a cat-faced birdbox, which didn't seem bother them in the least. Right now we have a pair nesting in a bluebird box. Photos show an adult bringing an insect for the young, going into the box, then leaving (without the food).
I hope some of you have them nesting at your place as well. They are charming, perky little birds.