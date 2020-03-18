The Harris's sparrow is one of our winter bird visitors.
At 7½ inches, it's our largest sparrow. Male and female birds look alike. They have a black cap and bib and a pink bill.
They can be found on the ground along fencelines where they feed on the seeds of weeds and grasses and on berries. They will come to feeders, especially those that are placed close to the ground.
Their winter habitat is limited to Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Nebraska. By early May they will have started their migration to the breeding grounds in the far north Canadian provinces of Nunavut and Northwest Territories.