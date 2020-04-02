We are well into spring and are starting to see water snakes on our ponds. They are the first snakes we see at our place.
There are three kinds of nonvenomous water snakes in the Skiatook area: plain-bellied water snake, northern water snake and diamondback water snake. The venomous cottonmouth may also be present, since it follows the Mississippi River to the Arkansas River to Bird Creek and ponds in the area. However, it tends to be more prevalent in south Tulsa County.
My wife and I have lived in the Skiatook area for 21 years and have never seen a venomous snake of any kind on our 20-acre country property, and we are outside every day of the year. The water snake we see most often on the pond is the plain-bellied water snake. It has a yellow or cream colored chin and belly. The back may or may not be patterned.
I've seen a few northern water snakes and one diamondback water snake. I wanted to get its picture but it was too shy and would hide, so I never did get one. Nonvenomous snakes have round pupils, whereas our venomous snakes -- copperheads, rattlesnakes and cottonmouths -- all have vertical, cat-like slits. They also have a "pit" between the eye and the nostril. It's a sensory organ that allows them to detect a warm-blooded animal, even in total darkness.