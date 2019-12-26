We tend to think of sparrows as LBBs (little brown birds) because many of them are fairly drab. Four kinds of sparrows nest in the Skiatook area. However, during the winter there are 10 different kinds. The only sparrow we have year-round is the Field Sparrow. The House Sparrow, introduced from Europe in the mid-1800s, is not really a sparrow but a finch.
Perhaps our most colorful winter sparrow is the White-crowned Sparrow, because of its striking black and white streaked head, seen in the adult. The immature bird has a brown and gray streaked head. The breast is gray in both adult and immature and both have a pink bill. They feed on the ground, where they search for seeds and insects in weedy and brushy areas such as along fencelines. They can be attracted to feeders if seed is spread on the ground or placed in a low platform feeder.