Wolf spiders are large, ground-dwelling spiders that are fairly common in the Skiatook area.
They belong to a family of spiders called Lycosidae. "Lykos" is the Greek word for wolf. When the spiders were first named, those who named them thought they hunted in packs like wolves but they don't. They are solitary hunters, not pack hunters. The namers got it wrong.
Wolf spiders don't spin webs but live in burrows in the ground. They have excellent eyesight with two large eyes and six smaller ones. They hunt by pouncing on their prey.
The female will carry the egg sac under her abdomen until the eggs hatch, then she will carry the baby spiderlings on her back for several weeks until they are large enough to fend for themselves. No other spider carries its young on the back.