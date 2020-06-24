Have you ever seen a crooked snake? Like the one in the photo? It would fit right in with the Mother Goose Nursery Rhyme about the crooked man. To paraphrase, "There was a crooked man, and he went a crooked mile. He found a crooked blacksnake beside a crooked stile."
Our common black rat snake, usually called a black snake, has a strange, unusual behavior. When startled or frightened, it can freeze and become wrinkled or "kinked." The kinking is supposed to mimic the appearance of a fallen branch so the snake can avoid attack by a predator.
Rat snakes are constrictors, like pythons and boas, and kill their prey by squeezing them. Perhaps the kinking is the memory of coiling about their prey and is a form of defense when startled. In any event, once the threat has passed the snake unkinks and moves on.