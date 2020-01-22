Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College (NEO) has announced its President’s and Dean’s Honor Rolls for the fall semester of the 2020 academic year. To qualify for the President’s List, a student must carry a minimum of twelve hours and maintain 4.0 grade point average. To qualify for the Dean’s List a student must carry a minimum of twelve credit-bearing hours and maintain a 3.5 grade point average.
NEO is located in Miami, Okla., and offers Associate in Arts, Associate in Science, and Associate in Applied Science degrees, as well as numerous one- and two-year certificate programs. NEO is the largest two-year residential college in the state of Oklahoma.
The following students who were named to the Dean’s Honor Roll for the fall semester of the 2019 academic year:
Elijah Gott - Skiatook: Natural Resource Management
Jared Nicholson - Skiatook: Agriculture
Nicolas Rutledge - Skiatook: Pre-Engineering