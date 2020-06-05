There were six new cases of COVID 19 illness identified at the Wah-Zha-Zhe Health Center 6/2/2020. All were employees of the Osage Nation. Additional testing was performed and immediate quarantining or self-isolation was instituted for those with identified “close contact “including other employees. The test positive employees were sent home. At least one employee attended the funeral and outdoor election event on 6/1/2020. We have been in contact with the Oklahoma State epidemiologist regarding testing or other indicated measures to be taken for those who attended those events and are working with them in this endeavor.
“Close Contact” is defined as to have spent 10 minutes or more within 6 feet of an infected individual. Those with lesser contact or exposure are at much lower risk and do not require testing, isolation or quarantine at this time. All should “self-monitor” which includes taking a temperature daily - A significant temperature is that over 100.4 degrees. Other COVID symptoms include unexplained headache, muscle aches, alteration in taste or smell, shaking chills, sore throat, cough or shortness of breath.
If you attended either of those events, we recommend that you self-monitor and should you develop these symptoms please contact the COVID hotline at 918-287-0028 or your primary care provider.
There is not requirement to be tested if you simply attended the event. We will be working with the State Health Department to immediately engage in what is known as contact tracing in which the infected individuals are interviewed and their close contacts are identified, contacted and recommendations are made regarding indicated testing or self-quarantining or medical care. The Wah-Zha-Zhe Health Center will be offering a testing event next week to all who are interested in being tested. Specifics about the event will be forthcoming.
The ideal time for testing is 7 -8 days after a close contact exposure. Testing too early will risk having a “false negative “ test in which an infected individual is too early in their course of illness to exhibit a positive test and therefore could be falsely reassured by a false negative test result.
We are reassessing the situation daily and will refine this information and recommendations as further information comes available.