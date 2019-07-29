Newman Middle School

Newman Middle School LINDSEY CHASTAIN/Skiatook Journal

 FILE PHOTO

The 2019-2020 school year is quickly approaching! Please take note of these upcoming dates:

August 7th: Schedule Pickup from 8am-12pm

August 13th: Back to School Night

August 15th: First Day of School 8am-2:50pm

Newman Middle School has released the basic supplies needed for each student. Please keep in mind that each teacher may require additional supplies for their class.

Also note that backpacks, draw-string, and/or book bags are not allowed in classrooms but your child may use the large 3-ring binder with a carry strap if they'd like.

3 composition notebooks

1 package colored pencils

1 package multi colored highlighters

1 pencil bag

1 large three-ring binder with or without carry strap

Notebook paper (loose leaf or spiral bound)

Blue or black ink pens

Pencils

Classroom donations of pens, pencils, Clorox wipes, tissues and loose leaf notebook paper are always welcome.

Follow me on Twitter @SkiatookJournal.

E-mail lindsey.chastain@skiatookjournal.com

Tags

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Renuard was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.