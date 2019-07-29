The 2019-2020 school year is quickly approaching! Please take note of these upcoming dates:
August 7th: Schedule Pickup from 8am-12pm
August 13th: Back to School Night
August 15th: First Day of School 8am-2:50pm
Newman Middle School has released the basic supplies needed for each student. Please keep in mind that each teacher may require additional supplies for their class.
Also note that backpacks, draw-string, and/or book bags are not allowed in classrooms but your child may use the large 3-ring binder with a carry strap if they'd like.
3 composition notebooks
1 package colored pencils
1 package multi colored highlighters
1 pencil bag
1 large three-ring binder with or without carry strap
Notebook paper (loose leaf or spiral bound)
Blue or black ink pens
Pencils
Classroom donations of pens, pencils, Clorox wipes, tissues and loose leaf notebook paper are always welcome.