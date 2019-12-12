Rules of council meetings reviewed
Mayor Herb Forbes began the December 10 City Council meeting by reviewing the rules of the meeting, which he said should be presented from time to time as a reminder.
If a person wishes to speak at the meeting, the person must come to microphone and state their name and address. Five minutes will be grated to that person. The discussion must stay on topic. Additional time may be grated as needed.
Courtesy is expected at all times from both the public and the council. If an attendee is disruptive the mayor will ask that person to stop. If the disruptive behavior does not stop the mayor will have police escort that person out of meeting and they will not be allowed to return for the duration of the meeting.
“Every agenda item treated with courtesy and respect. It is my personal prayer that Jesus be honored in all say and do in meetings,” Forbes said.
Drainage study presented by Meshak and Associates
Several citizens had requested that the city look at and/or fix drainage issues near the trail. Neshak and Associates was hired by the city to study the area. They presented their findings during the December 10 council meeting.
It was found that man areas near the trail are within FEMA floodplains, including 100 and 500 year floodplains. Bird Creek creates large floodplain areas.
The conclusions that Meshak and Associates drew are as follows: Areas around the culverts in the studied area have been much cleaner since 2015, determined by looking at Google photos of the areas over several years. The culverts are in good shape. A lot of local water drains to this area. It appears houses upstream of the trail are impacted by local runoff and can be exacerbated if Bird Creek is flooding. The trail is not causing significant head-loss or backwater. May 2019 had large Bird Creek flows and significant local rainfall. Areas around the culverts will need attention and/or cleaning after every significant rain due to the amount of trees and vegetation in the area. Additional culverts might provide some benefit upstream of the trail, however, a detailed hydraulic study would be needed to determine downstream impacts.
It was further determined that the city only has 100 feet of jurisdiction over the trail. The rest of the property is in the jurisdiction of Osage or Tulsa counties. Much of the land is private property.
A lengthy discussion was held on the impact of rainfall in the area and several citizens expressed their concerns about flooding on their properties and the effectiveness of the culverts. A retired member of the Corps of Engineers stated that to improve drainage, you have to start downstream and work upstream, not the other way around.
It was determined that the city will seek outside help from the counties and try to create a plan to work together on solving the problems.
Mayor Herb Forbes stated, “The city welcomes any help. The city out a lot of time and money and these people need help.”
Planning Commission has one board seat available
The council approved the reappointments of Katherine Cook, Marilyn Morenz, Paul Phillips and Sherman Holt to the Planning Commission Board to serve a three year term that expires in December 2020.
There is one seat open on the board. If you would like to be a member of the board, please contact the city office. Some knowledge of real estate or planning is recommended.
Board seats approved for Board of Adjustment
The council approved the reappointment of Brint Skalnik, Jim Bradshaw, Virgil Mayabb, Ron Miller and Lee Prince to the Board of Adjustment to serve a three year term that expires in 2022.
Tree trimming approved
Year two of the Tree Trimming Around Power Lines Project was approved at a cost of $113,650 to Timber Oklahoma, LLC. This was the only bid received for the project and $30,000 higher than budgeted. City Manager Dan Yancey said the budgeted amount was based on a quote from the company who was awarded the bid last year. For next year, the city may combine two years of trimming into one bid to attract more interest in the project.
City Manager’s Report
Yancey stated that the final cost for tearing down the old high school was $56,000. The original bid received was $108,000 to complete the project. He also stated that the Central Park Christmas tree was able to be purchased and completely funded by private donations with cooperation from Councilor Linda Loftis and the Skiatook Rotary Club.