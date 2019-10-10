2020 Community Development Block Grant
City council discussed how to use funds from the potential CDGB Block Grant in the amount of $103,000 to $105,000. In the past the funds have been used for completing the senior center. All of the funds have to be used in a low to moderate income area, and City Manager Dan Yancey said that an income survey would need to be completed in order to determine a new location for improvements.
To make improvements to a park or other facility used for the entire city, a city wide income survey would need to be conducted. In the past, city wide income surveys have not received enough responses to qualify.
Yancey suggested looking at areas that need improvements to water lines, drainage or other city services. The income survey would only need to be conducted for affected residents. Cody Fuentes suggested looking at putting a sidewalk on Lenapah.
Yancey will work with city councilors and public works to identify areas that need improvements and bring those projects back to the council for further discussion.
Bulldog Statue to be donated in memory of Roger Upton
Chester Reychert offered to donate a giant bulldog to the city in honor of late Mayor Roger Upton. The discussion was brought before the council to make sure they approved the donation. It was also suggested that art students from the school would be invited to pain the bulldog, who will find a home in Central Park. The council expressed that this was a great idea and that Roger Upton was a great asset to the community and the schools.
Fire Department received prestigious grant
The Skiatook Fire Department has received a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Assistance to Firefighters Grant for Operations and Safety in the amount of $102,660. The city has a local share matching fund requirement of $5,133 for a total project cost of $107,793.
This is the first grant of its kind the department has received. The funds will be used to purchase three power load systems. Currently, to load a patient into an ambulance, the EMS responders must lift the entire weight of the patient. The power load systems will eliminate the need for that type of lifting and reduce the risk of back injury. Fire Chief Jim Annas said that other agencies in the area are starting to use these systems.
In addition the grant will pay for seven firefighters to attend firefighter 2 training.
The fire department also received approval to complete the building of a new tanker. The chassis and tank were given to the Skiatook Fire Department by the forestry program and construction has already started on the tanker.
The new taker will drastically increase the ability of the fire department to sustain water flow when initially arriving on scene at a fire. The old tanker can provide 250 gallons per minute and the new tanker will provide 750 gallons a minute as well as hold much more water.
City receives funds for beautification
The City of Skiatook has received funds from GRDA in the amount of $11,000 for city beautification. The funds will be used to purchase four to five way finding signs to indicate points of interest in Skiatook. The remaining funds will be used to replace some of the downtown banners.