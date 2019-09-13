Downtown building assessment
Michel Davis, Skiatook Building Inspector, presented an update on information on the downtown buildings. Letters have been sent to all unoccupied downtown building owners to try to determine the owner’s plans for the buildings. At this time, responses have not been received from many owners. Davis will keep trying to gain more information. One building that needs to have the roof replaced has plans to complete the replacement this fall.
Vice Mayor Herb Forbes stated that he knows Davis’ hands are tied for many things because they are not violations, but he is glad that the city is at least making owners aware that the city wants to see updates and improvements to those buildings.
Future event approvals
The 74070 First Responders and Special Olympics event will be held in Central Park on Saturday, October 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Chamber of Commerce and the City of Skiatook will host a Fall Festival/Barn Dance on Saturday, October 19 from 6-9 p.m.
Permission was granted to the American Legion Post 131 to hold the 2019 Veteran’s Day Parade on Saturday, November 9 starting at 9 a.m.
The council granted permission for the Skiatook Chamber of Commerce to hold the Skiatook Christmas Parade on Friday, December 13.
Vendors, peddlers, solicitors and canvassers ordinance updated
City Council has been working on revising the ordinance for vendors, peddlers, solicitors and canvassers in recent months. The revision started with a request to update fees for businesses such as food trucks. The ordinance that was in place had much higher fees than surrounding cities and towns. The new ordinance adds Chapter 5 “Mobile Food Vendors” to the ordinance, which was not previously part of the ordinance.
Elizabeth Sanchez, one of the owners of Mobile Mango, spoke at the meeting and thanked the council for reviewing the ordinance and stated she is happy with some of the changes that were made, but still thinks the fees are too high in comparison with surrounding communities at about four times higher. She cited statistics that $9 million in food service revenue leaves Skiatook for places like Owasso and Tulsa. She also stated that restaurants have grown at 3% yearly while food trucks have grown at 20% yearly. Much of that growth is because food trucks are more cost effective and faster to start.
“We not only want to help our business grow, but help other parts in the community grow as well,” Sanchez said.
The current ordinance has a fee of $5 per day, $10 per week or $30 per month per person, not per business.
The Skiatook Journal have an in depth look at the new costs as well as a look at costs in surrounding areas in a future edition.
Swimming pool and spa code adopted
Michel Davis said that the city has received complaints about residential swimming pools not being maintained. The city currently has no ability to enforce building codes for residential swimming pools.
The new code requires that residential swimming pools be fenced. The fence must be at least four feet tall and not be more than two inches off the ground. The gate must be opened from the inside. A perimeter fence is in compliance with the code.
The council stated that insurance usually requires coverage for swimming pools. Davis pointed out that many insurance companies are not aware of above ground pools.
“The code is designed to protect homeowners from use of the pool without permission,” City Manager Dan Yancey said.
Adoption of codes usually doesn’t apply to already existing swimming pools. The code would apply to any new pools.
Public Works
The council approved the purchase of a trailer mounted water pump system and accessories for the waste water plant from United Rentals Pump Solutions at the state bid price of $42,078.00. Yancey said the city has to rent a pump system frequently at a cost of $5-6,000. It’s not financially feasible to keep renting and rentals are in high demand.
A contract was approved with Mid-Con Energy Services to move all poles, underground and overhead services for the Letha Louise Addition drainage widening project.
The purchase of a filter rehabilitation for the water treatment plant was approved in the amount of $38,255.00 from S4 Water Sales and Service, LLC. This purchase was originally approved in May 2019 in the amount of $31,805.00. The current filter is 10 years old and filters have a life of 10 years. This filter failed. The original plan was to try cleaning the nozzles on the filter, but the contractor did not recommend this approach after inspecting the filter. There are four filters at the plant and all four need to be replaced.