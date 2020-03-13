Free landfill days announced
The Skiatook Free Landfill Day will be held April 17-18, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Skiatook Refuse Center, 2880 W 133rd St N. in conjunction with Earth Day.
Tax increase for new Osage County courthouse discussed
An increase in taxes is again being discussed by Osage County Commissioners to build a new courthouse in Pawhuska. The new building would cost a proposed $18 million. The proposal has been brought up several times before and has not been passed.
City Manager Dan Yancey brought the discussion to the attention of Skiatook’s City Council to determine their thoughts on the discussion of raising taxes to pay for the new building. Yancey stated that Skiatook citizen would end up paying for at least half of the courthouse with taxes and Yancey believes that raising taxes would be detrimental to the citizens of Skiatook. The City of Skiatook would end up paying $36 million to Pawhuksa over the proposed 20 year tax.
The city is hoping to fund new fire and police facilities in the very near future, which would be of more benefit to the citizens of Skiatook. Yancey stated he would like to look at alternate funding options than an increase in taxes for the courthouse and for city facilities. He has also suggested offering more web services so citizens would not have to drive to Pawhuska to complete some courthouse needs.
Councilors agreed unanimously that they were not in favor of raising taxes for the courthouse. Councilor Linda Loftis stated that the courthouse needs to come down in price and that she saw a lot of unnecessary expense in the proposal.
The City of Skiatook conducted a Facebook poll and of those who voted, 92% were not in favor of the tax.
Upcoming events in Central Park
April 4, 2020 – Girl Scout Troop 271 Color Run and Bake sale to benefit homeless children
April 11, 2020 – Community Easter Egg Hunt from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.
April 12, 2020 – Community Easter services from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.
May 21, 2020 – Skiatook Chamber’s Third Thursday in the Park
June 18, 2020 – Skiatook Chamber’s Third Thursday in the Park
July 16, 2020 – Skiatook Chamber’s Third Thursday in the Park
September 17, 2020 – Skiatook Chamber’s Third Thursday in the Park
The Tallgrass Music Festival will be held June 5 and 6, 2020 at the Tallgrass Music Festival grounds located behind the Skiatook Sports Park.