The fruit of the Sand Plum, also known as Chickasaw Plum, makes a delicious, tart jam, similar to Scandinavian lingonberry jam.

Plums are ripe and ready for picking from mid-to-late July. Sand plums grow as thickets of shrubby trees, with branches that have sharp thorns. The bushes are covered with white flowers in late March/early April, shortly after wild Bradford pears (callery pears) have finished blooming. The plums are a half to three-fourths of an inch in diameter and are shiny red or yellow.

A good time to find the wild bushes is when they are blooming in early spring, while other plants are still dormant. It looks like this will be a good year for plums. The plants are loaded with fruit.

