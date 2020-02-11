A week full of fun outdoor activities, conservation education and camaraderie is in store for up to 35 lucky teens selected to attend the 22nd annual Wildlife Youth Camp. Applications are now being accepted for this summer's once-in-a-lifetime event.
"Campers will get a better understanding of wildlife and fisheries management and conservation law enforcement, while at the same time learning some fun outdoor activities," said Lt. Col. Wade Farrar, youth camp coordinator. "If you are interested in hunting, fishing or a career with the Wildlife Department, then this camp is for you."
The camp will be June 21-26 at the University of Oklahoma Biological Station at Lake Texoma. Game wardens, wildlife and fisheries professionals and dedicated hunters and anglers will be conducting the camp and supervising activities.
Activities will include archery, wildlife identification, rifle/shotgun shooting, fishing, ropes course, self-defense, wildlife law enforcement scenarios, wildlife and fisheries management education, and deer/turkey/waterfowl law enforcement techniques.
And thanks to the support of generous sponsors including the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, it's all free for the campers.
Applicants must be Oklahoma residents who will be 14 to 16 years old as of June 21, 2020. Prospective campers must fill out an application form and write a 75-word essay describing why they want to attend the camp, why they should be selected, and what they expect to learn. Also, they must furnish a letter of recommendation from someone other than a family member, and a recent photograph showing the applicant participating in an outdoor-related event or activity.
The application form is online at wildlifedepartment.com. The page also includes additional information about the camp and photos from previous years. Applications must be submitted online by 4:30 p.m. April 10, 2020.