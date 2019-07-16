The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is developing its 2020-2045 Long Range Transportation Plan and is inviting the public to get involved in the year-long process.
The federally required plan will establish transportation policies and priorities for the next 25 years for various modes of travel and commercial freight movement in the state including highway; passenger and freight rail; public transit; bicycle and pedestrian; ports and waterways and airport access. The plan doesn’t focus on specific projects like ODOT’s Eight-year Construction Work Plan, but rather encompasses overall transportation priorities and goals.
“There is a lot of interest in infrastructure right now nationwide and it’s critical for ODOT to get input from every community in the state to help update Oklahoma’s transportation plan for the future,” ODOT Deputy Director Dawn Sullivan said.
Oklahomans can visit www.oklongrangeplan.org to find out more about the plan’s development, view past plans and sign up to receive more information throughout the process. The department is also using an interactive, online engagement tool called MetroQuest to gather feedback using realistic transportation situations. The first opportunity to provide input via a MetroQuest survey at https://oklrtp.metroquest.com is available until Aug. 12. The survey takes about 10 minutes to complete and allows users to encourage fellow Oklahomans to participate through email and social media.
The agency will use the public’s input to document the condition of the existing system, analyze future needs and trends, evaluate how to meet those needs and develop related strategies and policies for the next 25 years. The department will come back to the public for additional input when Draft Plan recommendations are ready – expected to be in late spring 2020 – with an overall goal for the plan to be considered for adoption by the Oklahoma Transportation Commission in summer 2020. Following completion, the Long Range Transportation Plan will be submitted to the Federal Highway Administration and the Federal Transit Administration.