By Lindsey Chastain
Officer Brandon Foshee is Skiatook’s new School Resource Officer (SRO).
The SRO is a police officer assigned to work with Skiatook Public Schools. Officer Foshee said his job is to prevent any outside threats to our students as well as prevent any threats from inside the schools.
“Kids can talk to me about any issue at school or at home,” Foshee said. “I’ll help with anything from the Boogey Man to drug use or abuse at home.”
Foshee spends time at the schools interacting with students so they know who he is and being to build a trust with him.
“I get lots of high five’s and fist bumps,” Officer Foshee said. “I love the smiles and laughter. I get to show the kids a different side of the police. Outside, we have to be rough and tough. Inside the schools, I want them to realize that I’m a trustworthy friend who is here to help.”
Officer Foshee also teaches the D.A.R.E. program in the fifth and sixth grades. The program has changed a lot from the “Just say no,” program beginnings.
“I want the students to know that D.A.R.E. is a time to relax and have fun learning,” Officer Foshee said. “Now we introduce that there are good drugs and bad drugs.”
The curriculum no longer focuses on the just say no attitude, but instead focuses on a tactic that applies to any area of life, not just drugs, and one that can follow you for the rest of their lives.
“The focus is to identify when there is a problem, look at the choices, evaluate consequences and then make good decisions,” Officer Foshee said. “We not only focus on learning how to make the right decisions to not take bad drugs, but also to think about choices such as should you still be associated with a person that does drugs, and consequences such as what you can lose and what trouble you can get into if you choose to use drugs.”
He also teaches self-respect and respect for others. Many of the issues that kids face today are more easily avoided if they have respect Officer Foshee said.
Officer Foshee wants kids to remember him and these lessons when they are faced with tough decisions.
“I remember my D.A.R.E. Officer. He stood out to me because his uniform was crisp and clean and that uniform was something to be proud of,” Officer Foshee said. “I knew that’s what I wanted to be. I want these kids to be able to use these tools and become successful and proud of what they have accomplished. I hope it effects their generation and makes it better.”
Officer Foshee loves kids and loves working with all age ranges. “They crack me up,” Officer Foshee said. It’s amazing to see how they interact and their progression and they get older and become more mature as they make changes to better themselves and take responsibility for themselves.”