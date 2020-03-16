The Oklahoma State School Board on Monday afternoon ordered all accredited public schools in the state to cease operations for students and educators until April 6 in response to the pandemic COVID-19 novel coronavirus.
“This is not a simple decision that we are bringing this recommendation to you today, and it will be challenging for many families,” State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister told the board at an emergency meeting. “Nothing takes precedence over the health and well-being of our people. Nothing.”
Monday’s vote means all traditional public schools, charter schools and virtual charter schools must temporarily suspend all instructional services including grading, extracurricular activities for students and staff development and other training or conferences.
Only essential administrative duties and business management, child nutrition and maintenance work may continue. State leaders will revisit how schools should proceed if school closures are extended beyond April 6.
“This requires a statewide answer and we need to be operating together with a uniform approach and with a unified voice,” Hofmeister said. “We want to put safety first and this is an important measure.”
“The plan for continuation of instructional programming is being developed and will be communicated to families and students when finalized. Because this situation is fluid and changes continually, we want to ensure the best possible learning scenario for students. Our Child Nutrition Department is developing a plan to provide breakfast and lunch during the closure period. Please watch for more information later this week.”
The Oklahoma State Department of Education has already received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture on waivers of school lunch program rules so that student meal service could continue in the event of school closures in Oklahoma.
Meals would be available at no cost to low-income children and are not required to be served in a group setting to avoid possible exposure to COVID-19.
Hofmeister said Oklahoma is seeking federal approval for two additional waivers that would expand the availability of meals to more children.
Statewide school closures had already been ordered in about 35 other states.
As of last Thursday, Gov. Kevin Stitt said he and other state leaders were working with local school leaders across the state “to evaluate the developing situation on a daily basis.”
On Monday, Stitt said authorizing Oklahoma’s public schools to shut down “is the right thing to do based on current guidance from the CDC.”
“This closure will allow us time to further understand how COVID-19 is affecting Oklahoma and give students and staff a period of time to be protected from further community spread of the virus,” he said in written press statement. “We know closing schools has a significant impact on families, and we are committed to doing what we can to lessen that impact as we work to prioritize the health and safety of all Oklahomans.”