Oklahoma Human Services announced today a new website for child support customers. At www.okbenefits.org, Oklahomans can apply for child support and view extensive information about their cases.
The site is the first piece of a multi-year plan to replace outdated OKDHS case management systems. The plan is called the OK Benefits Program.
“Digital transformation is essential to Oklahoma becoming a top 10 state,” said Secretary of Digital Transformation and Administration David Ostrowe. “The OK Benefits Program is looking to modernize anything that touches citizens. We’re looking at how we provide information to families so that they can achieve or maintain self-sufficiency, and we’re putting it all in one place at www.okbenefits.org.”
At launch, visitors to www.okbenefits.org can:
• Complete and submit child support applications online and upload supporting documents
• View:
o Status of a pending child support application
o Child support hearing and appointment dates, times, and locations
o Child support payments by case
o Child support due across cases for noncustodial parents
o The status for each child support case
o Child support payment options
o Office address and hours for each Child Support case
Later this year, www.okbenefits.org will add more services from Adult and Family Services, Child Support Services, and Child Welfare Services, the agency’s three largest divisions. As a thoroughly modern site, it supports current browser technologies including Chrome and Safari, but it does not support less secure legacy browsers like Microsoft Internet Explorer.
Child Support Services collects nearly $1 million dollars a day for almost 200,000 Oklahoma families. Before now, most interactions with the program had to be in person, on the phone, or by mail. Child Support Services recovers state funding spent on public assistance and prevents the need for assistance for many families.
“The OK Benefits Program reflects our ongoing commitment to improving safety, health, independence and productivity in Oklahoma. It showcases our True North customer focus by modernizing processes and improving service” said Justin Brown, director of OKDHS. “This website will quickly become the public’s doorway into many of the services we provide that improve outcomes for children and families.”