Folks say the great outdoors is as close as your own back door, and that is a comforting thought for all of us COVID-19 stay-at-homers.
Participating in the 2020 Spring Virtual Bioblitz!, I literally had a right-outside-the-door outdoors experience.
I saw a gray tree frog on the brick ledge no more than a foot from my back patio door. I grabbed my iPhone and posted a photo observation of the critter on the iNaturalist app for the event and was surprised at what I learned a short time later.
Oklahoma Bioblitz! is a public-outreach event organized by the Oklahoma Biological Survey, which is both a state agency and a department of the University of Oklahoma and serves as the state’s storehouse of biological information.
The main Bioblitz events are 24-hour rapid nature surveys each fall. The October 2019 event was at Sequoyah State Park, and the 2020 event is set for Roman Nose State Park. But the development of the iNaturalist website and mobile app made Virtual Bioblitz possible, and it is underway every day statewide in April.
It’s an invitation to step out your back door and instantly join hundreds of other Oklahomans in observing and documenting the natural world around us, including expert scientists.
I turned to Three Rivers Nature Center naturalist Anglina Stancampiano for a little coaching on iNaturalist and the Bioblitz, in which she has participated since she was a kid.
She said the springtime event brings wider participation and allows documentation of biota in spring that might not be present or readily visible in autumn.
This month on iNaturalist with Bioblitz is like having five field guides rolled into one mobile device with dozens of experts making themselves available to confirm what it is you observed.
My back door Bioblitz observation was eye-opening because the next time I opened the iNaturalist app, I saw my photo had attracted a comment.
The manager of the herpetology collection at Sam Noble Museum responded to the observation with a suggested ID change to “Gray Tree Frog Complex.”
That means the frog might be an eastern gray tree frog — like I thought — or it might be a Cope’s gray tree frog. She noted: “Without hearing a call, you cannot discern between H. versicolor and H. chryoscelis.”
“Fascinating!” I exclaimed, with a raised eyebrow a la Leonard Nimoy as Spock.
A couple of quick web searches later, I learned there is some taxonomic confusion around what I always called “a gray tree frog.”
Apparently, long have there been species identification issues of these frogs based on their differing calls and, according to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, the distribution of the two species is not well-established in Oklahoma.
I found samples of the recorded frog sounds, and now I have something new to listen for — and document — when I’m outdoors in the evening.
That’s pretty cool, and it’s a result of my participation in BioBlitz and what I’m sure will become a regular habit of using iNaturalist. And it all happened within 12 inches of the latch on my back patio door.
The survey is posting regular updates and offering BioBlitz challenges on its Facebook page, and at 4 p.m. Tuesday, the survey is hosting an interactive video conference via Zoom with Oklahoma herpetology experts. Nature lovers can register to participate by 3 p.m. Tuesday at ousurvey.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_3NRnmCxMrgraN01.
Stancampiano’s advice was “Just have fun.”
This is not just for experienced naturalists, and the app is not hard to learn.
Take a photo of a flower, bug, bird, fungi or whatever and the app will suggest an accurate identification for the subject even if you have no idea what it might be.
I posted a recording of a field sparrow for one observation. That little dude was not going to sit still for a photo shoot with an iPhone, but the phone caught some solid audio of its song.
I get a kick out of it when my IDs are accepted and the app labels them “research grade.” That simply means the iNaturalist community has agreed on the species identification and all the right information is there — but it’s still fun.
Any living wild organism, flora, fungi or fauna is fair game, Stancampiano said. Documenting blooming dandelions or the redbud tree in your backyard is all part of the plan. In fact, those two species are the top flora listed so far in Bioblitz.
Those are not astounding scientific discoveries, but observing whether the redbuds are blooming or the frogs are singing is valuable.
Over time, when documented by citizen scientists and confirmed by a knowledgeable community, simple observations can add up to contribute to insightful science.
There is no reason to be hesitant or intimidated about pitching in and seeing what you can identify or how you might contribute to the knowledge base — all month long, all on your own or with your family group, and all within the boundaries set by COVID-19 stay-at-home orders.