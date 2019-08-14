Oklahoma Connections Academy, a tuition-free online public school serving students in grades K-12 across Oklahoma, began its 2019-2020 school year today as students across the state logged on for their first day. With demand for digital literacy and personalized academic programs continuing to grow throughout the nation, families in Oklahoma have turned to Oklahoma Connections Academy for an alternative education program that better suits their student’s individual learning needs.
“We’re proud to offer a uniquely individualized school option for families throughout Oklahoma,” said Melissa Gregory, Oklahoma Connections Academy Principal. “I started my journey at Oklahoma Connections Academy in 2013, and since then it has been incredible to see it evolve. I can’t wait to see what outstanding accomplishments our students are going to achieve in the 2019-20 school year and beyond.”
Students head back to school on the heels of the school’s just released 2019 Parent Satisfaction Survey. According to the survey results:
• 96% of parents would recommend Connections Academy to other families
• 94% of parents agree their children are making good progress
• 95% of parents agree that teachers improve the learning experience
• 95% percent of parents agree that the curriculum is high quality
• 95% of parents are satisfied with the variety of learning activities
• 96% of parents agree their children are satisfied with the program
• 97% of parents agree that Connections Academy technology tools improve their child’s learning experience
Oklahoma Connections Academy has been the ideal education option for the Claremore-based Wright-Goff family. They enrolled both of their children in Connections Academy for the flexibility it offered.
“The transition to Connections Academy was seamless and allowed our family the flexibility we need without compromising a quality education,” said their mother, Shay Wright-Goff. “This is our seventh year with Oklahoma Connections Academy, and I can’t wait to watch my children grow academically throughout the year.”
In addition to the rigorous curriculum, the school offers innovative and diverse courses taught by state-certified teachers, including world languages, music, digital arts, sign language, and Advanced Placement (AP)® options. Teachers work one-on-one with their students to provide a successful learning environment for students who want a flexible schedule, are ahead or behind in class, desire an individualized approach to learning, and more.
Beyond curriculum, Oklahoma Connections Academy offers numerous socialization opportunities for its students. During the past year, the school held dozens of field trips throughout the state for students and teachers to meet in person. In addition, students can join a wide variety of Connections Academy online clubs and activities where they can collaborate with others interested in art, science, sports and more.
Enrollment for the 2019-20 school year is still open for families interested in the school’s individualized approach to education. For more information about Oklahoma Connections Academy, please visit the school’s website at www.OklahomaConnectionsAcademy.com.