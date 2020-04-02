timeline

Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.

*As of 2020-04-02 at 7:00 AM.

 Lindsey Chastain News Editor
  • As of this advisory, there are 879 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. 
  • There are an additional four deaths:
    • Two in Tulsa County, a male in the 36-49 age group and a male older than 65.
    • One in Stephens County, a male older than 65.
    • One in Muskogee County, a male older than 65.
  • There are 34 total deaths in the state.
  • The state now has supplies to test more than 13,000 individuals for COVID-19. Commissioner of Health Gary Cox and Governor Kevin Stitt urge health care providers and testing centers to loosen testing requirements and to offer testing to any Oklahoman with symptoms of COVID-19. Read the commissioner’s public letter here
  • The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) is working to open additional drive-thru COVID-19 testing locations across the state. Find the drive-thru locations open today by clicking here.
  • The governor expanded his Executive Order yesterday, adjusting the timeframe for non-essential businesses to suspend services as well as the suspension of elective surgeries and minor medical procedures.
  • The state’s “Safer at Home” order continues to apply until April 30 for all Oklahomans 65 and older, as well as those with compromised immune systems. 
  • For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results

Positive (In-State)879
Positive (Out-of-State)2
Negative*1265
Hospitalized257
Deaths34

*Negative testing results are only from the State Public Health Laboratory and do not include private laboratory negative results.

COVID-19 Cases by Testing Laboratory

LaboratoryCases
Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma173
State Public Health Laboratory152
Other554
Total879

COVID-19 Cases by Age Grouping

Age Group, YearsCOVID-19 CasesDeaths
00-0490
05-17120
18-351390
36-491782
50-642328
65+30924
Total87934
Age Range: 0-96 yrsMedian Age: 57

COVID-19 Cases by Gender

GenderCasesDeaths
Female45112
Male42822
Total87934

COVID-19 Cases by County

CountyCasesDeaths
Adair90
Atoka10
Beckham10
Bryan20
Caddo20
Canadian281
Carter10
Cherokee70
Choctaw10
Cleveland1216
Comanche270
Cotton10
Craig20
Creek361
Custer50
Delaware100
Garfield40
Garvin80
Grady30
Greer21
Jackson20
Kay241
Kingfisher20
Kiowa10
Latimer20
Le Flore10
Lincoln60
Logan50
Love20
Mayes51
McClain110
Muskogee152
Noble50
Nowata60
Oklahoma21610
Okmulgee50
Osage221
Ottawa80
Pawnee151
Payne180
Pittsburg20
Pontotoc50
Pottawatomie90
Rogers80
Seminole10
Sequoyah41
Stephens71
Texas10
Tulsa1515
Wagoner242
Washington240
Woodward10
Total87934

* Community spread is defined as the spread of an illness for which the source of

infection is unknown. For purposes of our COVID-19 reporting, we are highlighting

the counties that contain a positive case.

