Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.

*As of 2020-04-03 at 7:00 AM.

 Lindsey Chastain News Editor
  • As of this advisory, there are 988 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. 
  • There are an additional four deaths:
    • Three in Tulsa County, three females older than 65.
    • One in Cleveland County, a female older than 65.
  • There are 38 total deaths in the state.
  • Pursuant to Governor Stitt issuing a catastrophic health emergency yesterday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) continues to update reporting which will create more transparency and ultimately notify first responders if the address they are responding to corresponds to an address of a patient who has tested positive for COVID-19.
    • In order to comply with state and federal privacy requirements, the patient's name will stay protected.
    • OSDH is working with the Office of Emergency Management to channel the information to the 911 dispatch system through processes already in place. 
  • The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) continues to open additional drive-thru COVID-19 testing locations across the state. Find the drive-thru locations by clicking here.
  • For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results

Positive (In-State)988
Positive (Out-of-State)2
Negative*1315
Hospitalized289
Deaths38

*Negative testing results are only from the State Public Health Laboratory and do not include private laboratory negative results.

COVID-19 Cases by Testing Laboratory

LaboratoryCases
Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma195
State Public Health Laboratory153
Other640
Total988

COVID-19 Cases by Age Grouping

Age Group, YearsCOVID-19 CasesDeaths
00-04120
05-17120
18-351540
36-492042
50-642668
65+34028
Total98838
Age Range: 0-96 yrsMedian Age: 57

COVID-19 Cases by Gender

GenderCasesDeaths
Female51016
Male47822
Total98838

COVID-19 Cases by County

CountyCasesDeaths
Adair140
Atoka10
Beckham10
Bryan30
Caddo20
Canadian291
Carter10
Cherokee70
Choctaw10
Cleveland1307
Comanche330
Cotton40
Craig20
Creek391
Custer50
Delaware110
Garfield50
Garvin80
Grady50
Grant10
Greer51
Jackson40
Kay251
Kingfisher30
Kiowa10
Latimer20
Le Flore10
Lincoln70
Logan50
Love20
Major10
Mayes51
McClain100
McCurtain10
Muskogee162
Noble50
Nowata70
Oklahoma23710
Okmulgee70
Osage211
Ottawa80
Pawnee161
Payne180
Pittsburg20
Pontotoc70
Pottawatomie110
Rogers100
Seminole10
Sequoyah41
Stephens81
Texas10
Tulsa1758
Wagoner302
Washington280
Washita10
Woodward10
Total98838

* Community spread is defined as the spread of an illness for which the source of

infection is unknown. For purposes of our COVID-19 reporting, we are highlighting

the counties that contain a positive case.

