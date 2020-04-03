- As of this advisory, there are 988 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
- There are an additional four deaths:
- Three in Tulsa County, three females older than 65.
- One in Cleveland County, a female older than 65.
- There are 38 total deaths in the state.
- Pursuant to Governor Stitt issuing a catastrophic health emergency yesterday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) continues to update reporting which will create more transparency and ultimately notify first responders if the address they are responding to corresponds to an address of a patient who has tested positive for COVID-19.
- In order to comply with state and federal privacy requirements, the patient's name will stay protected.
- OSDH is working with the Office of Emergency Management to channel the information to the 911 dispatch system through processes already in place.
- The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) continues to open additional drive-thru COVID-19 testing locations across the state. Find the drive-thru locations by clicking here.
- For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
|Positive (In-State)
|988
|Positive (Out-of-State)
|2
|Negative*
|1315
|Hospitalized
|289
|Deaths
|38
*Negative testing results are only from the State Public Health Laboratory and do not include private laboratory negative results.
COVID-19 Cases by Testing Laboratory
|Laboratory
|Cases
|Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma
|195
|State Public Health Laboratory
|153
|Other
|640
|Total
|988
COVID-19 Cases by Age Grouping
|Age Group, Years
|COVID-19 Cases
|Deaths
|00-04
|12
|0
|05-17
|12
|0
|18-35
|154
|0
|36-49
|204
|2
|50-64
|266
|8
|65+
|340
|28
|Total
|988
|38
|Age Range: 0-96 yrs
|Median Age: 57
COVID-19 Cases by Gender
|Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|Female
|510
|16
|Male
|478
|22
|Total
|988
|38
COVID-19 Cases by County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Adair
|14
|0
|Atoka
|1
|0
|Beckham
|1
|0
|Bryan
|3
|0
|Caddo
|2
|0
|Canadian
|29
|1
|Carter
|1
|0
|Cherokee
|7
|0
|Choctaw
|1
|0
|Cleveland
|130
|7
|Comanche
|33
|0
|Cotton
|4
|0
|Craig
|2
|0
|Creek
|39
|1
|Custer
|5
|0
|Delaware
|11
|0
|Garfield
|5
|0
|Garvin
|8
|0
|Grady
|5
|0
|Grant
|1
|0
|Greer
|5
|1
|Jackson
|4
|0
|Kay
|25
|1
|Kingfisher
|3
|0
|Kiowa
|1
|0
|Latimer
|2
|0
|Le Flore
|1
|0
|Lincoln
|7
|0
|Logan
|5
|0
|Love
|2
|0
|Major
|1
|0
|Mayes
|5
|1
|McClain
|10
|0
|McCurtain
|1
|0
|Muskogee
|16
|2
|Noble
|5
|0
|Nowata
|7
|0
|Oklahoma
|237
|10
|Okmulgee
|7
|0
|Osage
|21
|1
|Ottawa
|8
|0
|Pawnee
|16
|1
|Payne
|18
|0
|Pittsburg
|2
|0
|Pontotoc
|7
|0
|Pottawatomie
|11
|0
|Rogers
|10
|0
|Seminole
|1
|0
|Sequoyah
|4
|1
|Stephens
|8
|1
|Texas
|1
|0
|Tulsa
|175
|8
|Wagoner
|30
|2
|Washington
|28
|0
|Washita
|1
|0
|Woodward
|1
|0
|Total
|988
|38
* Community spread is defined as the spread of an illness for which the source of
infection is unknown. For purposes of our COVID-19 reporting, we are highlighting
the counties that contain a positive case.