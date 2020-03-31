coronavirus timeline

Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.

*As of 2020-03-31 at 7:00 AM.

 Lindsey Chastain News Editor
  • As of this advisory, there are 565 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. 
  • There are an additional six deaths:
    • Three in Oklahoma County, a male and female in the 50-64 age group and another male older than 65.
    • One in Canadian County, a male older than 65.
    • One in Muskogee County, a male older than 65.
    • One in Wagoner County, a male older than 65.
  • There are 23 total deaths in the state.
  • By the end of Monday, the state received more than 60 percent of its personal protective equipment (PPE) order from the federal government's Strategic National Stockpile (SNS), and the state expects to be at 100 percent in the next couple days. The order included the following items: gloves, gowns, face/eye protection, N95, and surgical masks.
    • On Sunday, officials moved 700 cases of PPE to regional warehouses located on the front lines of resupplying medical system providers
    • Due to a continued national shortage, the state will reserve SNS for hospitals which have 1) ICU beds and 2) have persons under investigation (PUI) for COVID-19 or patients with a positive test.
    • Due to a multi-million dollar order the state placed on the private market, officials anticipate larger shipments of PPE, to include additional N95 masks, in the next week.
  • REMINDER: Governor Stitt’s “Safer at Home” order includes the following guidelines for all 77 counties until April 30:
    • No gatherings in groups larger than 10 people.
    • People age 65 or older or those with a compromised immune system must shelter at home.
    • PLEASE NOTE: Some local municipalities, to include Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Norman, have put into place law enforcement efforts to enforce the Governor’s order as well as the cities’ additional “shelter in place” policies.
    • On both statewide and municipal levels, individuals can still leave for essential errands such as to grocery stores or pharmacies. Please call 2-1-1 or visit covidresources.ok.gov for resources and information.

COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results

Positive (In-State)565
Positive (Out-of-State)2
Negative*1229
Hospitalized177
Deaths23

*Negative testing results are only from the State Public Health Laboratory and do not include private laboratory negative results.

COVID-19 Cases by Testing Laboratory

LaboratoryCases
Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma109
State Public Health Laboratory148
Other308
Total565

COVID-19 Cases by Age Grouping

Age Group, YearsCOVID-19 CasesDeaths
00-0440
05-1780
18-35910
36-491081
50-641556
65+19916
Total56523
Age Range: 0-95 yrsMedian Age: 58

COVID-19 Cases by Gender

GenderCasesDeaths
Female2909
Male27514
Total56523

COVID-19 Cases by County

CountyCasesDeaths
Adair40
Beckham10
Bryan10
Caddo10
Canadian191
Carter10
Cherokee40
Choctaw10
Cleveland656
Comanche150
Cotton10
Craig10
Creek211
Custer40
Delaware70
Garfield20
Garvin60
Grady20
Jackson10
Kay240
Latimer10
Le Flore10
Lincoln50
Logan40
Love10
Mayes40
McClain30
Muskogee81
Noble40
Nowata50
Oklahoma1557
Okmulgee30
Osage160
Ottawa70
Pawnee151
Payne150
Pittsburg20
Pontotoc50
Pottawatomie50
Rogers30
Seminole10
Sequoyah21
Stephens50
Texas10
Tulsa833
Wagoner102
Washington210
Total56523

* Community spread is defined as the spread of an illness for which the source of

infection is unknown. For purposes of our COVID-19 reporting, we are highlighting

the counties that contain a positive case.

Follow me on Twitter @SkiatookJournal.

E-mail lindsey.chastain@skiatookjournal.com

Tags

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Renuard was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.