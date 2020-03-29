COVID-19 is a virus identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China in 2019 and has since spread globally into a pandemic. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. While roughly 80% of cases report mild symptoms, some progress into severe pneumonia and multi-organ failure and can led to death. Current data indicates the risk of death for those contracting COVID-19 notably increases for individuals above the age of 60 or for individuals with autoimmune conditions. On January 11, 2020, the first set of individuals in the United States tested positive for COVID-19. The virus has since spread across all 50 states and the number of individuals testing positive for COVID-19 continues to rapidly grow each day.

 
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Positive (In-State)429
Positive (Out-of-State)2
Negative*1205
Hospitalized140
Deaths16

*Negative testing results are only from the State Public Health Laboratory and do not include private laboratory negative results.

COVID-19 Cases by Testing Laboratory
LaboratoryCases
Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma68
State Public Health Laboratory141
Other220
Total429
COVID-19 Cases by Age Grouping
Age Group, YearsCOVID-19 CasesDeaths
00-0440
05-1750
18-35750
36-49781
50-641184
65+15411
Total42916
Age Range: 0-95 yrsMedian Age: 59
COVID-19 Cases by Gender
GenderCasesDeaths
Female2237
Male2069
Total42916
COVID-19 Cases by County
CountyCasesDeaths
Adair40
Bryan10
Caddo10
Canadian120
Carter10
Cherokee10
Choctaw10
Cleveland515
Comanche110
Craig10
Creek161
Custer40
Delaware40
Garfield20
Garvin40
Grady20
Jackson10
Kay200
Latimer10
Le Flore10
Lincoln30
Logan30
Mayes30
McClain20
Muskogee70
Noble30
Nowata30
Oklahoma1204
Okmulgee30
Osage100
Ottawa40
Pawnee151
Payne130
Pittsburg20
Pontotoc30
Pottawatomie20
Rogers10
Seminole10
Sequoyah21
Stephens20
Texas10
Tulsa613
Wagoner81
Washington180
Total42916

* Community spread is defined as the spread of an illness for which the source of
infection is unknown. For purposes of our COVID-19 reporting, we are highlighting
the counties that contain a positive case.

