COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
|Positive (In-State)
|429
|Positive (Out-of-State)
|2
|Negative*
|1205
|Hospitalized
|140
|Deaths
|16
*Negative testing results are only from the State Public Health Laboratory and do not include private laboratory negative results.COVID-19 Cases by Testing Laboratory
COVID-19 Cases by Age Grouping
|Laboratory
|Cases
|Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma
|68
|State Public Health Laboratory
|141
|Other
|220
|Total
|429
COVID-19 Cases by Gender
|Age Group, Years
|COVID-19 Cases
|Deaths
|00-04
|4
|0
|05-17
|5
|0
|18-35
|75
|0
|36-49
|78
|1
|50-64
|118
|4
|65+
|154
|11
|Total
|429
|16
|Age Range: 0-95 yrs
|Median Age: 59
COVID-19 Cases by County
|Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|Female
|223
|7
|Male
|206
|9
|Total
|429
|16
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Adair
|4
|0
|Bryan
|1
|0
|Caddo
|1
|0
|Canadian
|12
|0
|Carter
|1
|0
|Cherokee
|1
|0
|Choctaw
|1
|0
|Cleveland
|51
|5
|Comanche
|11
|0
|Craig
|1
|0
|Creek
|16
|1
|Custer
|4
|0
|Delaware
|4
|0
|Garfield
|2
|0
|Garvin
|4
|0
|Grady
|2
|0
|Jackson
|1
|0
|Kay
|20
|0
|Latimer
|1
|0
|Le Flore
|1
|0
|Lincoln
|3
|0
|Logan
|3
|0
|Mayes
|3
|0
|McClain
|2
|0
|Muskogee
|7
|0
|Noble
|3
|0
|Nowata
|3
|0
|Oklahoma
|120
|4
|Okmulgee
|3
|0
|Osage
|10
|0
|Ottawa
|4
|0
|Pawnee
|15
|1
|Payne
|13
|0
|Pittsburg
|2
|0
|Pontotoc
|3
|0
|Pottawatomie
|2
|0
|Rogers
|1
|0
|Seminole
|1
|0
|Sequoyah
|2
|1
|Stephens
|2
|0
|Texas
|1
|0
|Tulsa
|61
|3
|Wagoner
|8
|1
|Washington
|18
|0
|Total
|429
|16
* Community spread is defined as the spread of an illness for which the source of
infection is unknown. For purposes of our COVID-19 reporting, we are highlighting
the counties that contain a positive case.