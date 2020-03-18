Cases by County

 Lindsey Chastain News Editor
  • As of this advisory, there are 29 positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
  • The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) call center received more than 1,000 calls Tuesday. In addition, the webpage dedicated to the Oklahoma COVID-19 response had 155,710 views. 
  • The Oklahoma Department of Human Services (OKDHS) recommends daycares and child care centers remain open to serve their community, increase sanitization practices and remain vigilant in providing hygiene protocols to children and employees, follow best practices on social distancing and sanitization, and remain flexible while maintaining child safety as the top priority.
  • For a complete list of guidance documents, visit the "Resources" page at coronavirus.health.ok.gov for additional information.

COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results

Positive (In-State)

29

Positive (Out-of-State)

2

Negative

378

PUIs Pending Results

110

COVID-19 Cases by Age Group

Age Group, Years

COVID-19 Cases*

00-04

1

05-17

0

18-49

13

50-64

10

65+

5

Total

29

Age Range

0-75 yrs

 

COVID-19 Cases by Gender

Male

16

Female

13

Total

29

