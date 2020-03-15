- Three additional individuals have tested positive for COVID-19. The cases are in Cleveland, Payne and Tulsa counties. There are currently seven cases in Oklahoma.
- County health officials are working with each case to determine close contacts and any further need for testing.
- Moving forward, the CDC is no longer confirming presumptive positive cases. All positive cases reported in the Oklahoma State Department of Health public health laboratory will stand as confirmed.
- We continue to work with health care providers and are testing individuals who are recommended for testing by a provider.
- The COVID-19 hotline is open Sunday from Noon-6 p.m. The number is 877-215-8336.
County
COVID-19 Cases by County
Cleveland
1
Jackson
1
Oklahoma
1
Payne
1
Tulsa
3
Total
7
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 3/15/2020
Age Group, Years
COVID-19 Cases*
00-04
0
05-17
0
18-49
3
50-64
3
65+
1
Total
7
Age Range
20-69 yrs
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 3/15/2020
County
COVID-19 Cases by Gender
Female
5
Male
2
Total
7
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 3/15/2020