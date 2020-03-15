  • Three additional individuals have tested positive for COVID-19. The cases are in Cleveland, Payne and Tulsa counties. There are currently seven cases in Oklahoma.
  • County health officials are working with each case to determine close contacts and any further need for testing.
  • Moving forward, the CDC is no longer confirming presumptive positive cases. All positive cases reported in the Oklahoma State Department of Health public health laboratory will stand as confirmed.
  • We continue to work with health care providers and are testing individuals who are recommended for testing by a provider.
  • The COVID-19 hotline is open Sunday from Noon-6 p.m. The number is 877-215-8336.

County

COVID-19 Cases by County

Cleveland

1

Jackson

1

Oklahoma

1

Payne

1

Tulsa

3

Total

7

Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.

*As of 3/15/2020

Age Group, Years

COVID-19 Cases*

00-04

0

05-17

0

18-49

3

50-64

3

65+

1

Total

7

Age Range

20-69 yrs

Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.

*As of 3/15/2020

County

COVID-19 Cases by Gender

Female

5

Male

2

Total

7

Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.

*As of 3/15/2020

Follow me on Twitter @SkiatookJournal.

E-mail lindsey.chastain@skiatookjournal.com

Tags

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Renuard was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.