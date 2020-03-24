map
Lindsey Chastain News Editor
  • As of this advisory, there are 106 positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
  • Governor Kevin Stitt will hold a press conference later today providing an update regarding the state's actions to combat COVID-19.
  • There has been one additional death reported in Cleveland County, a woman in her 60s, bringing the total of COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma to three.
  • Reporting note: The age grouping chart has changed to allow more comprehensive reporting of the 18-49 age range. This advisory is the first to report the following age ranges; 00-04, 18-35, 36-49.
  • The number of COVID-19 test results submitted by private labs has grown in the past 24-hours. Earlier this month, the Commissioner designated COVID-19 as a disease that is immediately reportable to OSDH upon suspicion, diagnosis, or test. Any laboratories that fail or refuse to report findings to OSDH may subject to civil and criminal penalties.
  • Over the past week, the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) has worked to move as much of its workforce as possible to teleworking. As of Friday, 51 percent were teleworking, and by the end of today, 75 percent of the agency's central office workforce will be teleworking. A large number of the OSDH workforce, including those at county health departments, are at the epicenter of responding to COVID-19. The Commissioner of Health is committed to a structure that is safe for employees while also delivering robust, coordinated services to address the pandemic in Oklahoma.
  • The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) continues to support guidelines from the CDC related to social distancing and personal hygiene. OSDH encourages Oklahomans to stay home, reduce person-to-person contact, wash hands frequently, and avoid touching your face. If you develop symptoms such as fever, shortness of breath or cough, please contact your medical professional or call the COVID-19 call center at 877-215-8336 or 211 for assistance.
  • For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov. 

COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results

Positive (In-State)

106

Positive (Out-of-State)

2

Negative*

735

Hospitalizations

25

Deaths

3

*Negative testing results are only from the State Public Health Laboratory and do not include private laboratory negative results.

COVID-19 Cases by Testing Laboratory

Laboratory

Cases

State Public Health Laboratory

53

Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma

17

Other

36

TOTAL

106

COVID-19 Cases by Age Group

Age Group, Years

COVID-19 Cases*

00-04

2

18-35

26

36-49

23

50-64

26

65+

29

Total

106

Age Range

0-91 yrs

 

COVID-19 Cases by Gender

Male

56

Female

50

Total

106

COVID-19 Cases by County

County

COVID-19 Cases by County*

Canadian

4

Cleveland

22

Custer

1

Garvin

2

Grady

1

Jackson

1

Kay

5

Logan

1

Mays

1

McClain

1

Muskogee

1

Noble

2

Oklahoma

41

Pawnee

4

Payne

3

Pontotoc

1

Tulsa

12

Wagoner

1

Washington

2

Total

106

Follow me on Twitter @SkiatookJournal.

E-mail lindsey.chastain@skiatookjournal.com

Tags

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Renuard was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.